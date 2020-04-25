Jammu, Latest News
Udhampur,
UPDATED: April 25, 2020, 5:20 PM

Search operation launched after suspicious movement in J&K's Udhampur

They said no one was arrested during the operation which was still continuing when last reports were received.
Police assisted by security forces on Saturday launched a joint search operation in Udhampur town along Jammu-Srinagar national highway following information about movement of suspected persons, officials said.

The town, 65 kms from Jammu, was swiftly cordoned off along with some adjoining areas late in the afternoon by police and paramilitary forces after information was received claiming movement of some suspected persons, the officials said.

Related News