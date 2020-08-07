Search operation launched in several villages near LoC in J&K's Poonch

The security forces launched a Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) in several villages located close to the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday.

Officials said that some specific information has been received by the forces after which joint teams of army and police started searches.

The areas under siege include Kalsaa forest in Upper Mangnar and other peripheral areas.

“We got some information and joint teams of army and police are on the job,” said Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Poonch, Ramesh Angral.