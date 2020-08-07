Jammu, Latest News
Sumit Bhargav
Poonch ,
UPDATED: August 7, 2020, 11:29 AM

Search operation launched in several villages near LoC in J&K's Poonch

The areas under siege include Kalsaa forest in Upper Mangnar and other peripheral areas.
Sumit Bhargav
Poonch ,
UPDATED: August 7, 2020, 11:29 AM
File Photo
File Photo

The security forces launched a Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) in several villages located close to the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday.

Officials said that some specific information has been received by the forces after which joint teams of army and police started searches.

Trending News

One dead, five injured in Tral cloudburst

File Representational Photo

507 new positive cases take J&K COVID-19 tally to 24897

GK Photo

Flash-floods hit Kullan village in central Kashmir's Ganderbal, block Srinagar-Leh Highway

Representational Pic

Four activists 'resign' from BJP in Budgam after attack on party worker

The areas under siege include Kalsaa forest in Upper Mangnar and other peripheral areas.

“We got some information and joint teams of army and police are on the job,” said Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Poonch, Ramesh Angral.

Related News