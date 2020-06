Jammu and Kashmir Police and army have launched a joint cordon-and-search operation in eight villages of Mendhar area of Poonch district, officials said on Thursday.

They said “extensive” searches were launched in the area following inputs about the presence of the militants.

SDPO Mendhar, Neeraj Padyar told news agency GNS that the searches are going on. “Further details would be shared later,” he added.