Kashmir, Latest News
GK Web Desk
Srinagar,
UPDATED: November 5, 2020, 11:36 AM

Search operations launched in several south Kashmir areas

They said that the operations were launched following a tip-off about the presence of militants.
File Photo [For representational purposes]
File Photo [For representational purpose only]

Security forces on Thursday launched cordon-and-search-operations in several areas of south Kashmir.

Reports said that searches were launched by joint teams of police and army in over half-a-dozen areas spread over four districts of Anantnag, Pulwama and Shopian.

A joint CASO was launched by the Special Operations Group (SOG) of J&K police, Army and CRPF in Yaripora in Kulgam on Thursday morning.

“The area has been completely sealed to foil any attempts by militants to escape,” they said, adding house-to-house searches were going on in the area.

Security forces were also searching the nearby orchards.

Similar search operations were also launched in other parts of south Kashmir, including Tral, Pulwama, Anantnag and Shopia

