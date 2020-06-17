Searches launched in several Rajouri villages after reports of suspicious movement

Security forces on Wednesday launched a major search operation in several villages of Rajouri district

Of Jammu and Kashmir after reports of suspicious movement.

Official sources said that in the late evening hours on Tuesday, an information was received that some suspects have been spotted in Nahoti and nearby villages after which joint teams of army as well as police rushed to the spot.

“The area has been cordoned off and searches are going on in three villages of the area including a forest patch,” said a source.

A police official said that officers of army and police are on the spot and searches are being conducted in the area.