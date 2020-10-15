Secretariat employees to undergo rapid antigen testing, says government

The government on Thursday ordered that all the employees working in the civil secretariat in the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir will have to undergo rapid antigen testing for the deadly COVID-19.

According to news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO) the government said that all the employees will have to undergo mandatory COVID-19 testing.

“It has been decided that all employees working in civil secretariat, Srinagar shall undergo rapid antigen testing for which arrangements have already been put in place by the health and medical Education Department at civil secretariat, Srinagar from October 13,” the order states, a copy of which is with KNO.

The order further states that accordingly all the administrative secretaries are requested to ensure that the officers and officials working in their departments undergo the COVID-19 rapid antigen test immediately.