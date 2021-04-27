Section 144 CrPc imposed in Srinagar amid COVID surge

Authorities in Srinagar on Tuesday imposed section 144 CrPc banning assembly of five or more persons within municipal limits of the district with immediate effect in view of a surge in COVID-19 infections.

Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Mohammad Aijaz Asad made the announcement on Twitter hoping the move would help contain further disease spread.

“In view of massive spurt in positive cases in District Srinagar & after due deliberations,Section 144 CrPc is imposed hereby within the Municipal limits of the district to contain further spread of the epidemic. Assembly of five or more persons is banned with immediate effect, ” Aijaz wrote on Twitter this evening.

The move comes as Srinagar reported 1144 fresh COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, making it the worst affected district in J&K.