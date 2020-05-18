Section 144 imposed in Budgam in view of Covid-19 pandemic

The district administration has imposed restrictions under section 144 CrPc in central Kashmir’s Budgam district in view of Covid-19 pandemic.

An order issued by the DC Budgam said the prevailing health situation due to NOVEL CORONA VIRUS (COV1D-19) has given rise to serious concerns in the country including UT ofJ&K.

“Whereas, COV1D-1 9 has a pattern of transmission at a rapid rate, therefore prescribed preventive protocols including avoiding mass gatherings etc. are to be strictly adhered to; iii. Whereas. the Government in the UT ofJ&K has already taken series of steps to prevent the spread of NOVEL CORONA VIRUS ( COVID-19) in the UT of J&K which includes closure of all Educational Institutions, Offices. Businesses. Markets etc.,” read the order.

“Whereas, there is an urgent need to take further precautionary steps to avoid the spread of this dreadful disease in District Budgam”.

“Whereas, Section 144 Cr.PC empowers the District Magistrate to issue certain directions/ orders in urgent cases of nuisances or apprehended danger when it is considered that such direction is likely to prevent danger to human life. health or safety etc. Now, therefore. in view of the above mentioned facts I. Tang Hussain Ganai (KAS) District Magistrate, Budgam in exercise of the powers vested in me under section 144 of Cr. PC do hereby impose restricions /ban on the assembly/ gathering of 05 or more than 05 persons at any public place in entire territorial jurisdiction of Budgam district which includes all towns with immediate effect upto the 31″ of May , 2020 (8.00 pm) and complete restrictions on the movement of people, individuals, transport etc from 7.00 PM to 7.00 AM up to the 31″ of May, 2020 (7.00 AM) except in case of extreme urgency and for essential / medical purposes.”

Any violation of this order by any person shall invite strict action under law, the order read further.