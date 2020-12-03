Security beefed up for 3rd phase of DDC polls in J&K's Bhadarwah

Security was beefed up on Thursday in Bhadarwah district of Jammu and Kashmir ahead of the third phase of District Development Council (DDC) polls and by-polls, officials said.

SDPO Bhadarwah, Meer Gafoor said that a total of 89 polling booths including 49 in Bhadarwah-East and 40 in Bhadarwah-west have been established for the election.

“All polling parties were dispatched for their respective polling stations,” he said.

“Tight security arrangements have been made across Bhadarwah besides, J&K Police, other paramilitary forces being deployed in the different areas and all polling stations,” the SDPO added, saying “checkpoints have been established in all exit and entrance points.”

The DDC elections are being held for the first time in the UT of Jammu and Kashmir after the abrogation of Article 370.