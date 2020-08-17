Kashmir, Latest News
UPDATED: August 17, 2020, 1:47 PM

Security forces engage militants after Kreeri attack

One militant killed so far; firing exchange on
File Photo
A gunfight broke out between militants who attacked a naka party and the security forces in Kreeri area of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Monday, reports said.

Quoting a police officer, news agency GNS reported that a search operation was launched in the area soon after the attack that left a Special Police officer (SPO) and two CRPF personnel dead.

He said contact was established with the militants who tried to flee after the attack. One militant has been killed in the firefight so far, he said, adding that intermittent firing is going on.

Further details are awaited.

