Security forces launch search operation in north Kashmir's Pattan

Security Forces Tuesday launched a cordon and search operation (CASO) in Magraypora area of Pattan in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

Quoting an official, news agency KNO reported that the CASO was launched by a joint team of Army’s 29 RR, CRPF and Jammu and Kashmir Police’s SOG this afternoon following inputs about the presence of militants in the area.

Official sources said that security forces conducted house to house searches after sealing all the entry and exit points.

The search operation was going on in the area when this report was being filed.