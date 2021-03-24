Kashmir, Latest News
Ghulam Mohammad
Sopore,
UPDATED: March 24, 2021, 12:03 PM

Security forces launch search operation in north Kashmir's Rafiabad

GK File Photo [Image for representational purpose only]
GK File Photo [Image for representational purpose only]

Amid heavy rains, security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Drusoo village of Rafiabad in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Wednesday morning.

Reports said that a joint team of Army’s 22 RR, Special Operation Group of Jammu and Kashmir Police and CRPF launched a cordon and search operation in the village following inputs about presence of some militants in the area.

Local residents said that all entry and exit points to the area have been sealed off by the forces as part of the search operation which, they said is currently going on.

