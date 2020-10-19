Kashmir, Latest News
Ghulam Mohammad
Sopore,
UPDATED: October 19, 2020, 1:56 PM

Security forces launch search operation in north Kashmir's Sopore

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Dangarpora area of Sopore in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Monday.

Reports said a joint team of army’s 22 RR, Special Operations Group of J&K police and CRPF cordoned off Dangarpora area of Sopore and conducted house to house searches there. They also sealed off all entry and exit points leading towards the area.

A top police official said the search operation was launched following inputs about the presence of militants in the area.

Searches were going on in the area when last reports came in.

