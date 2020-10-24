Security forces launch search operation in north Kashmir's Sopore

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Harwan area of Sopore in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Saturday.

Reports said a joint team of army’s 22 RR, SOG of J&K police and CRPF cordoned off Harwan village in Zainageer belt of Sopore and conducted house to house searches there. They also sealed off all entry and exit points leading towards the village.

A top police officer said the operation was launched following inputs about the presence of militants in the area.

Searches were going on in the area when last reports came in.