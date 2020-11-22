Kashmir, Latest News
Ghulam Mohammad
Sopore,
UPDATED: November 22, 2020, 11:46 AM

Security forces launch search operation in north Kashmir's Sopore

Representational Photo

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation (CASO) in Warpora area of north Kashmir’s Sopore town on Sunday morning.

Reports said a joint team of army’s 22RR, SOG of J&K police and CRPF cordoned off Rajmohalla area of Wapora, Sopore and conducted house to house searches in the area.

Reports said that all entry and exit points leading towards the area were sealed off by the security forces.

A top police officer in Sopore told Greater Kashmir that a search operation has been launched following the inputs about the presence of militants in the area.

Searches were going on in the area when last reports came in.

