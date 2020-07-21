Security forces launch search operation in north Kashmir's Sopore

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation (CASO) in Bomai area of Sopore in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Tuesday.

Reports said a joint team of army’s 22 RR, SOG of J&K police and CRPF cordoned off Bomai area of Sopore and conducted house to house searches there. Reports said that all entry and exit points towards the area were sealed off by the security forces.

A top police officer said that the CASO was launched following inputs about the presence of militants in the area.

Searches were going on in the area when this report was being filed.

Further details are awaited.