Security forces launch search operation in Pattan

Security forces on Friday launched a cordon-and-search operation in Goshbugh village of Pattan in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

Quoting officials, news agency KNO reported that a joint team of 29 RR of the army, SOG Pattan and CRPF launched house-to-house searches in Goshbugh village following inputs about the presence of militants there.

They said that all the entry and exit points to the area have been sealed by the security personnel.

Searches were going on in the area when last reports came in.