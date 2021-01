Security forces on Tuesday launched a search operation in several villages located close to the Rajouri town in Pir Panjal region of Jammu and Kashmir.

Officials told Greater Kashmir that searches were being conducted I Thandikassi, Gurdan, Chawa and Tandwal villages.

They said that Joint teams of army, police, BSF and CRPF began searches following some ‘specific’ inputs.

“We have some specific inputs and searches are going on,” said a senior police officer.