Security forces on Sunday launched a major search operation in Dodassan Pain and nearby villages of Thanamandi sub division of Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Official sources said that on Saturday morning, on the basis of an input, army’s Rashtriya Rifles battalion and Rajouri police launched the search operation in Dodassan Pain and Dodassan Bala villages.

“Joint teams of army and police are on the job,” said a senior police officer.

Further details are awaited.