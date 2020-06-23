Security forces, militants exchange fire in north Kashmir's Kupwara

An exchange of fire took place between militants and the security forces in the forests of Lolab in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district on Tuesday, reports said.

The firing exchange took place after joint team of the police, Army’s 28RR and CRPF launched a cordon-and-search-operation in Lolab forests.

SSP Kupwara Shriram Ambarkar confirmed to news agency GNS that an exchange of fire took place between the joint team and the militants.

Currently, there is no exchange of fire going on, he said, adding that reinforcements have been rushed to the area.

Further details are awaited.