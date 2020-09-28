Security forces recover arms, ammunition during searches in Chadoora in central Kashmir's Budgam

Security forces on Monday claimed to have recovered arms and ammunition in Qazipora area of Chadoora in central Kashmir’s Budgam district.

Official sources told news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO) that a joint team of the army, CRPF and Police launched a search operation in Qazipora.

“During the search operation, arms and ammunition including 05 UBGL and 150 rounds were recovered,” said the report while quoting sources.

An official said that the police have registered a case under relevant sections of law in this regard.