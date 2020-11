An alert was sounded along the Line of Control (LoC) in J&K’s Poonch district after a flying object was spotted in the mountainous district’s Mendhar area on Sunday morning.

Official sources told news agency GNS that the object was probably a drone and the army has even reportedly hit it with a shell.

SDPO Mendhar Z A Jafri told the news agency that the army and police’s Special Operation Group (SOG) were conducting searches in the area.