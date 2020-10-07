Seen as 'damaging for Kashmir cause', Punjab govt to strike off name of PaK premier from sedition case

The government in Punjab province of Pakistan has decided to strike the name of Pakistan-administered Kashmir (PaK) premier, Raja Farooq Haider off the FIR apparently after criticism from different quarters which saw the move could be damaging for the Kashmir cause, a media report said today.

Talking to Dawn newspaper, Punjab Information Minister Fayyazul Hasan Chohan said: “We will strike off the name of Azad Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider from the FIR at the investigation stage. However, investigation against others nominated in the case will proceed as per law.”

He also refuted the reports that the decision was taken following the displeasure shown by Prime Minister Imran Khan. “No…we have no role in its registration as police registered it on a complaint of a citizen,” he said, as per the report.

The case was registered Monday against Haider and other leaders, including former Pakistan prime minister Nawaz Sharif, his daughter Maryam Nawaz, former premier Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Senator Pervaiz Rashid, who attended the party’s meetings addressed by Sharif from London via a video link last week.