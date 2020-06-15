Kashmir, Latest News
Press Trust of India
Srinagar ,
UPDATED: June 15, 2020, 6:57 PM

Senior citizen succumbs to coronavirus infection in J&K, toll rises to 62

Representational Pic
A senior citizen succumbed to Covid-19 in Kashmir on Monday, taking the number of fatalities due to the coronavirus to 62, officials said.

In the second fatality of the day, a 62-year-old man from Chadoora area of central Kashmir’s Budgam district passed away at SMHS hospital, the officials said.

They said the man was admitted at the hospital on Sunday with sepsis and bilateral pneumonia (infection of both lungs).

His sample for COVID-19 returned as positive and the patient passed away on Monday, the officials said.

Earlier in the day, a teenager from Handwara area of Kupwara died to Covid-19.

