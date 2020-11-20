Senior Greater Kashmir journalist Mudasir Ali is no more

Prominent journalist and senior editor of Greater Kashmir Mudasir Ali died of sudden cardiac arrest early Friday morning, sending shockwaves among his colleagues and the journalist fraternity. He was 37.

His brother Jehangir Ali broke the news on Facebook and wrote, “My brother Mudasir Ali has left this material world”.

As per his colleagues, before his death he had complained of chest pain on Thursday night and succumbed before he could be moved to a hospital.

Hailing from the Charar-e-Shareef area of central Kashmir’s Budgam district, Ali was also contributing to news portal The Wire. He has been a student of Mass Communication and Journalism at Media Education Research Centre (MERC) at Kashmir University.

His death has shocked the entire media fraternity in Kashmir as Ali was known for his journalistic skill and his manners. Ali has covered the major beats like Kashmir politics over the years.

People from the media expressed shock over Ali’s sudden demise. “Mudasir was an outstanding journalist who reported for @thewire_in from J&K from 2016. Diligent, resourceful and meticulous in his work, his death last night of a heart attack is a huge loss,” founding editor of The Wire, Siddharth Varadarajan wrote on his twitter handle.

“Shocking and sad. Mudasir Ali, a young buddy and a promising member of our tribe associated with @GreaterKashmir is reported to have passed away after suffering massive cardiac arrest this morning. Rest in eternal peace, dear,” Yusuf Jameel, a senior journalist wrote on twitter.

Jammu & Kashmir Editors Forum (JKEF) have expressed deep sorrow over the death of Mudasir Ali. “In this moment of grief JKEF stands with the bereaved family and prayed to almighty Allah to grant them strength to bear the loss,” said a spokesman.