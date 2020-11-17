Senior Islamic scholar Mufti Qutub-i-Alam Naqshbandi passes away

Senior Islamic scholar and well-known religious teacher Mufti Qutub-i-Alam Naqshbandi passed away on Tuesday morning here in central-Kashmir’s Ganderbal district.

Quoting the family sources, news agency GNS reported that Alam was ailing for quite some time.

However his condition deteriorated further since yesterday and subsequently he breathed his last this morning.

The 75-year-old scholar is survived by seven daughters, wife and a son.

The deceased was laid to rest at his ancestral graveyard at Gutli Bagh area of Ganderbal.

Meanwhile, condolences poured in from different sections of society on the sad demise of the scholar.