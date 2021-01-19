Senior journalist and Wadi Ki Awaz editor Ghulam Nabi Shaida passes away

Prominent Kashmir editor and owner of Urdu daily ‘Wadi ki Awaz’, Ghulam Nabi Shaida passed away at his Srinagar residence last night.



Shaida, who was not keeping well lately, was laid to rest at his ancestral graveyard in Goripora village of south Kashmir’s Pulwama district, as ‘per his will’.



His death was widely condoled by media, social and political organizations.



Kashmir Editors’ Guild, while condoling his demise, called Shaida an upright person who would always be unbiased in his work and would always strive for the betterment of media institutions in Kashmir.



Shaida will be remembered for his work and his humble nature, the guild said, adding he was understanding and professional, honest and hard working.



The KEG expressed sympathy with the family of the deceased editor in this hour of grief.