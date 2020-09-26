Latest News, Srinagar
Senior KAS officer among two suspended in Jammu and Kashmir

Jammu and Kashmir government on Saturday suspended Ashiq Hussian, Deputy Registrar Cooperative Societies J&K and Mohd. Mujib-ur-Rehman Ghassi, Special Secretary to the Government, Industries and Commerce Department pending inquiry against them.

“Pending enquiry into his conduct, Ashiq Hussain, Deputy Registrar, Cooperative Societies, J&K, is hereby placed under suspension, with immediate effect in terms of Rule 31 of Jammu and Kashmir Civil Services (Classification, Control Appeal) Rules, 1956. During the period of his suspension, he shall remain attached in the office of Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir,” reads a government order, a copy of which lies with GNS.

