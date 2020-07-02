Senior NC leader among 154 fresh COVID-19 cases; J&K tally now 7850

A senior National Conference leader and three of his family members were among 154 new covid-19 cases in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, taking the overall tally to 7850.

Sources said while 20 cases are from Jammu Division, 134 are from Kashmir Valley.

Giving the district wise details of the news cases, officials said that 51 were reported from Srinagar followed by Baramulla 19, Anantnag 17, Kulgam 15, Budgam 12, Pulwama 10, Ganderbal 7, Doda 6, Samba 5, four each in Jammu and Udhampur, Bandipora 2 and Ramban 1.

Dr. G H Yatoo, Nodal Officer Coronavirus Control Measures at SKIMS Soura told news agency GNS that out of the 2569 samples were processed at the viral diagnostic laboratory of the hospital, 65 returned positive for the virus.

Professor Farooq Jan, Medical Superintendent SKIMS Soura, told news agency GNS that 16 each of them are from Anantnag and Srinagar, 13 from Kulgam, eight from Rashtriya Rifles and CRPF, two each from Pulwama, Ganderbal and Budgam besides one each from Kupwara, Shopian, Bandipora, Baramulla, Udhampur and Jammu.

Dr Riyaz Untoo, Principal SKIMS Bemina, told GNS that out of 503 samples processed at the hospital’s lab, 27 tested positive for COVID-19— 23 from Budgam and 12 from Srinagar.