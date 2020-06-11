67 fresh Covid-19 cases in J&K, overall tally now 4574

Two policemen were among 67 fresh cases of novel coronavirus on Thursday, taking the total number of Covid-19 casualties in Jammu and Kashmir to 4574.

Among the fresh cases, Anantng reported 13, Kulgam and Baramulla two cases each, Srinagar (8), Anantnag (13), Kupwara amd Rajouri one each, Bandipora (4), Budgam, Udhampur and Doda three each, Pulwama (9), Jammu (11) and Poonch (6).

Dr. G H Yatoo, Nodal Officer Coronavirus Control Measures at SKIMS, told news agency GNS that out of the samples processed at the viral diagnostic lab today, 23 returned positive for the virus.

Professor Farooq Jan, Medical Superintendent SKIMS Soura, told GNS that among them, 13 are from Anantnag, four from Bandipora, three from Kupwara, two from Srinagar and one from Budgam.

The cases from Anantnag include seven females—two from Kathsoo (Aged 14 & 22), one Kadipora (35), two from Bagi Nowgam (aged 30 and 40), one from Malaknag (15) besides men—one each from Darigund (38), Kadipora (18) besides four from Bagi Nowgam (aged 18, 32, 56 & 08).

The Kupwara cases include a 50-year-old female from Satkochi and two males, aged 24 and 34, from Gulgam Kupwara.

The persons whose sample was taken at SKIMS include one female (34) from Bemina, 52-year-old male and one male (55) from Khansahib Budgam.

Four cases were confirmed from Bandipora and include one male (39) from Ajas Bandipora, one male (20) from Pethkoot, two females (aged 32 and 65) from Bunkoot.

Dr Riyaz Untoo, Principal SKIMS Bemina, told GNS that out of the samples processed, 8 tested positive—seven from Srinagar and one from Budgam. Similarly, sources said that thirteen people tested positive at CD hospital lab and include two policemen.