Press Trust of India
New Delhi,
UPDATED: April 21, 2021, 2:09 PM

Serum prices COVID vaccine for pvt hospitals at Rs 600/dose; for state govts at Rs 400/dose

The Serum Institute said it will address the limited capacity by scaling up the vaccine production over the next two months.
SII said it will address the limited capacity by scaling up the vaccine production over the next two months. Photo Courtesy: seruminstitute.com
Serum Institute of India (SII), the world’s largest vaccine maker, on Wednesday announced a price of Rs 600 per dose for COVID vaccine supplies to private hospitals and Rs 400 per dose to state governments.

In a statement posted on its Twitter handle, SII said it will address the limited capacity by scaling up the vaccine production over the next two months.

“Going ahead, 50 per cent of our capacities will be served to the Government of India’s vaccination programme, and the remaining 50 per cent of the capacity will be for the state governments and private hospitals,” it said.

SII said Covishield vaccine will be available to state governments for Rs 400 per dose and to private hospitals at Rs 600 per dose.

