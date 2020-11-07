Kashmir, Latest News
Gulzar Bhat
Shopian,
UPDATED: November 7, 2020, 6:00 PM

Ten injured in road accident on historic Mughal road

Police and medical teams have rushed to the scene of the accident
Representational Photo

At least ten persons were injured in a road accident on the historic Mughal road in south Kashmir’s Shopian district on Saturday.

A police official said a Tempo traveller on its way to Srinagar from Rajouri skidded off the road  near Dobijan area and fell into a gorge.

“At least ten persons sustained injuries”, said  the official, adding that police and medical teams have rushed to the scene of the accident.

He said that all the injured were rushed to District Hopital,  Shopian. “Of them seven have been sent to SKIMS, Soura given the grave nature of their injuries”, added the official.

