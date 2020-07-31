Seven more covid-19 deaths in J&K, toll 373

Seven more deaths were reported in Jammu and Kashmir due to COVID-19 since last evening, taking the toll to 373, officials said on Friday.

Four of the victims were from Srinagar, two from Pulwama while one, a 56-year-old, was from Jammu’s Shakti Shakti Nagar.

Regarding two Pulwama casualties, they said, one was a 52-year-old man from Awantipora who died at CD hospital and other, a woman from Pampore, who passed away at SKIMS Bemina.

“The woman was referred from Sub District Hospital Pampore on July 29, a day after she tested positive for the virus,” a senior doctor at SKIMS Bemina told GNS. “She was a case of ARDS with Diabetic ketoacidosis with Sepsis,” the doctor said, adding, “She was put on ventilator and had cardiopulmonary arrest. She was declared dead at around 10.45 p.m.”

Regarding the Awantipora resident, a doctor at CD hospital told GNS that he had underlying ailments and died early today morning.

Regarding deaths from Srinagar, they said, all took place at SKIMS Soura and include an 82-year-old from Lal Bazar, a 75-year-old from Panzinara, a 62-year-old from Qamarwari and a 57-year-old from Rainawari.

Regarding the 56-year-old man, a senior doctor at Government Medical College Jammu told GNS that he was brought dead to the hospital. “The man had high fever for the last 8 days and respiratory distress since Thursday night. He collapsed at his home. His covid-19 sample returned positive later,” the doctor added.

So far 346 deaths have been reported in Kashmir and 27 in Jammu division. Srinagar district with 117 deaths has the highest fatalities followed by Baramulla (68), Kulgam (28), Budgam (26), Anantnag (25), Shopian (23), Pulwama (21), Kupwara (20), Jammu (18), Bandipora (12), Ganderbal (6), two each in Rajouri and Doda and one each in Ramban , Poonch, Udhampur and Kathua.