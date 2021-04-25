Kashmir, Latest News
GK Web Desk
Srinagar,
UPDATED: April 25, 2021, 2:06 PM

Seven more die after contracting COVID-19 in Srinagar; J&K toll 2,133

With seven more deaths, the fatalities due to Covid-19 in UT of J&K mounted to 2,133 including 1,329 in Kashmir division and 804 in Jammu division.
 Seven more COVID-19 patients died in Srinagar on Sunday morning taking the J&K toll to 2,133.

Quoting an official, news agency KNO reported that the deceased include 86-year-old female from Alamgari Bazar, 80-year-old male from Mehjoor Nagar, 70-year-old man from Harwan, 70-year-old male from Lal Bazar, 67-year-old female from Rainawari, 85-year-old female from Awanti Bawan Srinagar and 45-year-old male from Udhampur.

The official said that the 70-year-old male from Harwan, 45-year-old male from Udhampur, 85-year-old female from Awanti Bawan died at SKIMS soura.

He added that 80-year-old male from Mehjoor Nagar and 67-year-old female from Rainawari died at SMHS Hospital while 70-year-old male from Lal Bazar and 86-year-old female from Alamgari Bazar died at Chest and Disease Hospital Dalgate.

With seven more deaths, the fatalities due to Covid-19 in UT of J&K mounted to 2,133 including 1,329 in Kashmir division and 804 in Jammu division. 

