Latest News, Sports, World
Press Trust of India
Karachi ,
UPDATED: June 23, 2020, 7:26 PM

Seven more Pakistani cricketers test positive for COVID-19

"It is a matter of concern but we shouldn't panic at this time as we have time on our hands," Khan said.
Press Trust of India
Karachi ,
UPDATED: June 23, 2020, 7:26 PM
Representational Pic
Representational Pic

Seven more Pakistan cricketers, including Muhammad Hafeez and Wahab Riaz, selected for the tour of England have tested positive for COVID-19, taking the total to 10, the PCB revealed on Tuesday.

The seven who tested positive on Tuesday are Kashif Bhatti, Muhammad Hasnain, Fakhar Zaman, Muhammad Rizwan, Imran Khan, Hafeez and Riaz. Shadab Khan, Haider Ali and Haris Rauf had returned positive tests on Monday.

Trending News

Bemina youth missing after trekking expedition has joined Hizb: IGP Kashmir

File Pic

Security forces, militants exchange fire in north Kashmir's Kupwara

GK Pic

Two militants, CRPF man killed in Pulwama gunfight

In Ganderbal village, locals strive to restore past glory of dying springs

“It is not a great situation to be in and what it shows is these are 10 fit and young athletes…if it can happen to players it can happen to anyone,” Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) CEO, Wasim Khan told a media conference.

He said a support staff member, masseur Malang Ali, had also tested positive for COVID-19.

Khan said that the players and officials would now assemble in Lahore and another round of tests would be carried out on June 25 and a revised squad would be announced the next day.

Latest News
Representational Pic

India asks Pakistan to reduce high commission staff by half within 7 days

Representational Pic

US designates four more Chinese official media outlets as 'foreign missions'

Bailey bridge near India-China border in U'khand collapses

File Pic

Coronavirus cases in India climb to 4,40,215, nearly 11,000 recoveries in single day

The squad has to leave on June 28 for the series scheduled to be held next month, he said.

“It is a matter of concern but we shouldn’t panic at this time as we have time on our hands,” Khan said.

He said the players and officials would be retested on reaching England.

Related News