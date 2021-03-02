Kashmir, Latest News
Gulzar Bhat
Shopian,
UPDATED: March 2, 2021, 10:52 AM

Seven of family faint after consuming tea in south Kashmir's Shopian

For ascertaining the cause of their condition, they were sent to SMHS hospital, Srinagar for further investigation.
Gulzar Bhat
Shopian,
UPDATED: March 2, 2021, 10:52 AM
Representational Photo: fotografierende/pexels.com
Representational Photo: fotografierende/pexels.com

Seven members of a family in Nagbal Zawoora village of south Kashmir’s Shopian district suddenly fell unconscious after inadvertently consuming some unknown poisonous substance on Monday afternoon.  

The members were later shifted to District Hospital Shopian where they gained consciousness and were stable, Medical Superintendent of the hospital, Mohammad Ismail told Greater Kashmir.

Trending News

Implementation of DEP in Shopian reviewed

High Court of Jammu and Kashmir. Mubashir Khan/GK

Employer may revise promotion policy or change criteria for promotion to higher post: HC

Private schools' body, government at loggerheads

Greater Kashmir

Approach road to Bandipora PHC in shambles

However, for ascertaining the cause of their condition, they were sent to SMHS hospital, Srinagar for further investigation as it was not immediately known what the family had actually consumed, Ismail said. 

A local resident said that the family members lost their consciousness soon after having their afternoon tea on Monday.  

Tagged in , , ,
Related News