District Panchayat Election Officer (DPEO) Budgam, Shahbaz Ahmed Mirza on Tuesday placed seven officials under suspension for dereliction of election duties till further orders.

The officials in question had failed to report on poll duties scheduled for Phase 2nd at Beerwah, Budgam, said an official spokesman.

The said officials have been directed to remain attached in the office of Additional Deputy Commissioner Budgam till further orders.