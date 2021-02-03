Several flights rescheduled at Srinagar airport as fresh snow, fog reduce visibility

Air traffic at the Srinagar airport was disrupted Wednesday morning due to poor visibility after fresh snowfall in Kashmir coupled with fog and mist forcing airport authorities to reschedule several flights for the day.

They however hoped the traffic will resume with the improvement in visibility.

Falling snow, mist and fog reduces visibility on the ground and in the air,snow and ice reduce braking action on runway which creates hindrance in flight operation .@Aaisnrairport team relentlessly on job amid snowfall .@AAI_Official— Srinagar Airport (@Aaisnrairport) February 3, 2021

Authorities at the airport said the falling snow, mist and fog had reduced visibility on the ground and in the air, and snow and ice reduce braking action on runway which creates hindrance in flight operation”.

Runway made available now @Aaisnrairport .Hope to resume operation sooner .@AAI_Official— Srinagar Airport (@Aaisnrairport) February 3, 2021

In the meantime, men and machinery was pressed into service to clear the runway even as visibility improved to 1500 metres with authorities hoping to resume the scheduled flights.

For now, the authorities have rescheduled several flights for the day.

The revised departure for flight UK 611 stands at 12:45 hrs.

Likewise, flight G8-197 has been rescheduled at 11:45 hrs, G8-287 at 13:05 hrs, G8-358 at 14:40 hrs, G8-199 at10:30 hrs and G8-192 at 12:25 hrs.