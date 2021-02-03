Kashmir, Latest News
GK Web Desk
Srinagar,
UPDATED: February 3, 2021, 11:48 AM

Several flights rescheduled at Srinagar airport as fresh snow, fog reduce visibility

File Photo: @Aaisnrairport/ Twitter

Air traffic at the Srinagar airport was disrupted Wednesday morning due to poor visibility after fresh snowfall in Kashmir coupled with fog and mist forcing airport authorities to reschedule several flights for the day.

They however hoped the traffic will resume with the improvement in visibility.

Authorities at the airport said the falling snow, mist and fog had reduced visibility on the ground and in the air, and snow and ice reduce braking action on runway which creates hindrance in flight operation”.

In the meantime, men and machinery was pressed into service to clear the runway even as visibility improved to 1500 metres with authorities hoping to resume the scheduled flights.

For now, the authorities have rescheduled several flights for the day.

The revised departure for flight UK 611 stands at 12:45 hrs.

Likewise, flight G8-197   has been rescheduled at 11:45 hrs, G8-287 at 13:05 hrs, G8-358 at 14:40 hrs, G8-199 at10:30 hrs and G8-192 at 12:25 hrs.

