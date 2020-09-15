Latest News, World
Islamabad ,
UPDATED: September 15, 2020, 11:12 AM

SEZ project under CPEC to change region's destiny: Pakistan PM Imran Khan

File Photo of Pak PM Imran Khan

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan said that the Rashakai special economic zone (SEZ) to be developed under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) will change the destiny of the region by bringing in employment opportunities.

Addressing the signing ceremony of the development agreement of the Rashakai SEZ here on Monday, Khan said that poverty is being reduced in KP due to efforts of the provincial government, but despite that, employment opportunities are very limited in the province and people have to leave their families behind to find employments in other parts of the country and overseas, reports Xinhua news agency.

“I am elated that the formation of the SEZ will enhance industrialization in the province and people will be able to find employments without having to leave their homes in the pursuit of livelihood,” he said.

Talking about the CPEC’s role in regional connectivity, the Prime Minister said that with peace in Afghanistan, Pakistan will be connected to Central Asian countries that will use the multi-billion dollar project for trade, which will bring development to the entire region.

He said that Pakistan is focusing on industrialization, and with the development of the Rashakai SEZ and others of the kind, it can attract Chinese industries, and benefit from it.

The China Road and Bridge Corporation (CRBC) and the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Economic Zones Development and Management Company will jointly implement the Rashakai SEZ project.

According to the CRBC, the Rashakai SEZ project will play an exemplary and leading role in terms of the industrial cooperation between China and Pakistan, facilitating the high-quality development of CPEC.

The Rashakai SEZ is expected to cover about 1,000-acre land, and will be developed in three phases, said the CRBC.

