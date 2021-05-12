Shawwal moon sighted, Eid-ul-Fitr on Thursday

Eid-ul-Fitr will be celebrated on Thursday in Kashmir as the Shawwal moon has been sighted.

The Grand Mufti of Kashmir’s Grand Mufti Nasir-ul-Islam said that Eid-ul-Fitr will be celebrated across Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday as witnesses have been on record on sighting of the Shawaal moon.

On Wednesday evening, Pakistan’s central Ruet-i-Hilal committee after a one hour long meeting announced that the witnesses of moon sighting were true and that Thursday will be the first day of Islamic month of Shawwal, Geo news reported.

Witnesses have been on record on sighting the Shawal moon at several places, leading to the conclusion that Eid will be celebrated tomorrow, Nasir ul Islam was quoted as having said by news agency GNS.

“I felicitate the people of J&K on the auspicious occasion of Eid and pray to Almighty Allah that this auspicious occasion be the harbinger of peace and prosperity for the entire J&K”, the top-cleric said. “We all should seek intervention from Almighty Allah to eradicate us this ongoing Covid menace, wrecking havoc across the globe for two years now”, Islam added.

Saudi Arabia will also be celebrating Eid-ul-Fitr on Thursday.

Last time when Eid-ul-Fitr was celebrated on the same day in Europe, Gulf countries, Afghanistan, Kashmir was in 2016, July 6. It was after over a century that Muslim world celebrated Eid-ul-Fitr together.

Eid-ul-Fitr is celebrated on the first day of the Islamic month of Shawwal, marking the culmination of month-long Ramadan.