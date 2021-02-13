Sheep Board disbanded; Industries department directed to prepare scheme for wool marketing

The Administrative Council (AC), which met here today under the chairmanship of Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha, approved the proposal of the Animal, Sheep Husbandry & Fisheries Department to wind up the J&K Sheep & Sheep Products Development Board.

The decision was taken considering that there has been no significant on-ground impact on production and marketing of wool and wool based products.

The Administrative Council further directed the Industries and Commerce Department to prepare a scheme tailored to the marketing needs of wool producers and provide Government support towards ensuring a remunerative price for woollen products.