UPDATED: February 13, 2021, 5:46 PM

Sheep Board disbanded; Industries department directed to prepare scheme for wool marketing

The decision was taken considering that there has been no significant on-ground impact on production and marketing of wool and wool based products.
The Administrative Council further directed the Industries and Commerce Department to prepare a scheme tailored to the marketing needs of wool producers. Photo: JK Information
The Administrative Council (AC), which met here today under the chairmanship of Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha, approved the proposal of the Animal, Sheep Husbandry & Fisheries Department to wind up the J&K Sheep & Sheep Products Development Board.

The Administrative Council further directed the Industries and Commerce Department to prepare a scheme tailored to the marketing needs of wool producers and provide Government support towards ensuring a remunerative price for woollen products.

