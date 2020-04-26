'Shift us back home': Kashmiri families, students stranded in Goa, Uttarakhand urge govt

Around 1200 families from Kashmir stranded at many places in Goa due to the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown on Sunday urged the J&K administration to shift them to their homes in the Valley.



The families include traders, shopkeepers and other Kashmiris who have established their businesses in Goa. Most of them are stranded at Candolim, Bagh and other places in the coastal state.



“We are facing problems in getting food items for our kids as we are not allowed to move out. Situation has become terrible for all of us,” a resident of Srinagar stranded in Goa said in an email to Greater Kashmir.



The residents appealed to the J&K administration to make special arrangements for them so that they are allowed to travel to Kashmir.



“Due to the COVID-19 lockdown we have closed our shops in Mid-March and are putting up in our rented rooms. Our livelihood has become very difficult because our shops are closed but we have to pay the rent for our rooms as well for the shops,” he said.



The stranded family members said that they had booked air tickets for March 24 but got stuck in Goa due to suspension of all flights.



“The airlines had rescheduled our flights on April 17 and 19 but were again cancelled due to extension in the ongoing lockdown up to May 03. These days we have no source of income to make our both ends meet. Please help us in bringing back to Kashmir as soon as possible,” the stranded families appealed, in an email.



The Greater Kashmir also received distress emails from Kashmiri students, laborers and businessmen who are stuck in Uttarakhand due to the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown.



“Over 200 people are stranded here for last 40 days and it is very difficult to stay here amid the prevailing situation. We are running out of our resources which is taking toll on our mental health,” said Abrar in an email to this newspaper.



“We are suffering from depression and anxiety. We tried to reach various helpline numbers provided by J&K administration but there is no response from the other side,” he said.



The stranded persons demanded their evacuation from Uttarakhand saying that they have been left at the “mercy of God”.



“We are on the verge of breakdown now. Please evacuate us, just like other Kashmiris from Himachal Pradesh, Kota and other states,” the email read.



Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Pandurang Kondbarao Pole did not respond to calls from this newspaper.



However, Principal Secretary Planning and the government spokesman said the government is “working hard” to facilitate all those stranded outside J&K.



“Appeal: Please be patient. Govt is working hard to facilitate all,” Kansal said on Twitter while announcing return of 376 students from Kota Rajasthan.