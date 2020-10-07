Shopian encounter: 3 militants killed, search operation on

Three militants have been killed in an overnight encounter in Sugan area of south Kashmir’s Shopian district.

Three militants were killed during a gunfight but their identity is yet to be ascertained. “All three slain militants are locals, two are from Hizbul Mujahideen and one from Al-Badr,” official sources told news agency GNS.

The operation was suspended late night on Tuesday due to darkness, however it was resumed in the early morning.

A police officer told GNS that on Tuesday evening when militants were trapped after being surrounded by the forces, they were offered a chance to surrender which they refused.

Earlier, according to the reports a joint team of Police, Army’s 3 44RR and CRPF launched a cordon and search operation in Sighanpora area of south Kashmir.

As the forces zeroed in to the spot, they were fired, triggering an encounter.

