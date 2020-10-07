Kashmir, Latest News
GK Web Desk
Srinagar,
UPDATED: October 7, 2020, 6:16 PM

Shopian encounter: 3 militants killed, search operation on

The operation was suspended late night on Tuesday due to darkness, however it was resumed in the early morning
Three militants have been killed in an overnight encounter in Sugan area of south Kashmir’s Shopian district.

Three militants were killed during a gunfight but their identity is yet to be ascertained. “All three slain militants are locals, two are from Hizbul Mujahideen and one from Al-Badr,” official sources told news agency GNS.

The operation was suspended late night on Tuesday due to darkness, however it was resumed in the early morning.

A police officer told GNS that on Tuesday evening when militants were trapped after being surrounded by the forces, they were offered a chance to surrender which they refused.

Earlier, according to the reports a joint team of Police, Army’s 3 44RR and CRPF launched a cordon and search operation in Sighanpora area of south Kashmir.

As the forces zeroed in to the spot, they were fired, triggering an encounter.

