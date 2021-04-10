Kashmir, Latest News
GK Web Desk
Srinagar ,
UPDATED: April 10, 2021, 8:46 PM

Shopian encounter: Militant killed, soldier wounded

14-year-old militant's family brought to encounter site to appeal for surrender
Photo: Mir Wasim GK
Photo: Mir Wasim GK

A militant was killed and a soldier injured in an ongoing gunfight in Hatipora area of South Kashmir’s Shopian district on Saturday.

Official sources told GNS that one militant has been killed while as a soldier was injured. The soldier has been removed to hospital and when this report was filed, status of his condition was awaited.

Meanwhile, the family of a 14 year-old militant who is believed to be trapped has been brought to the encounter site to persuade him to surrender.

The gunfight had ensued after a joint team of Police and army’s 34 RR launched a cordon and search operation in Hadipora following specific information about the presence of militants.

As the joint team approached the suspected spot inside orchards, the hiding militants fired upon them which was retaliated, triggering off a gunfight.

