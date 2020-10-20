Shopian encounter: One more militant killed, toll 2

One more militant was killed on Tuesday in an encounter that broke out in Melhoora area of Zainapora belt in South Kashmir’s Shopian district, taking the number of slain militants to two.

A senior police officer said two unidentified militants have been killed so far in the encounter while search operation is underway.

He added that one militant was killed on Monday evening while another one was killed today. “Bodies of both militants along with ammunition have been recovered.”

“On Monday evening operation was halted due to darkness, however, cordon was tightened to ensure that no trapped militant can flee and operation resumed today morning,” he added.

The gunfight broke out after a joint team of Police, Army’s 55 RR and CRPF launched a cordon and search operation based on a specific information about the presence of militants in the area.

He said that as the joint team of forces approached towards the suspected spot, the hiding militants fired upon them which was retaliated, triggering an encounter.