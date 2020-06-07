Kashmir, Latest News
GK Web Desk
Shopian ,
UPDATED: June 7, 2020, 5:12 PM

Shopian encounter: One more militant killed, toll 5; operation underway

GK Web Desk
Shopian ,
UPDATED: June 7, 2020, 5:12 PM
GK Pic
GK Pic

One more militant has been killed in an ongoing gunfight with the security forces in Reben area of South Kashmir’s Shopian district on Sunday, taking the total number of militants killed in the firefight so far to five.

Official sources told news agency GNS that five militants were killed in the ongoing operation. However, they said, the identity of the slain militants was yet to be ascertained.

Trending News
GK Pic

Four militants killed in Shopian gunfight, operation on: Police

GK Pic

Infiltration bid foiled in north Kashmir: Army

File Pic

Bhat Mohallah Kangan declared as Red zone after COVID-19 positive cases detected

Earlier, according to the reports, a joint team of Police, Army’s 01RR and CRPF launched a cordon-and-search-operation in Reben.

As the joint team approached the suspected spot, the hiding militants fired upon them. The fire was retaliated by the joint team, triggering off an encounter.

Related News