Shopian encounter: Three militants killed, two soldiers injured

Three unidentified militants were killed and two soldiers wounded in a gunfight in south Kashmir’s Shopian district on Thursday, reports and officials said.

A police spokesman said that three militants were killed in an ongoing operation in Shopian town where a gunfight broke out today afternoon.

The gunfight broke out in the main town after a joint party of police, army and the CRPF launched a cordon-and-search-operation in Jan mohalla area following inputs about the presence of militants there.

An official said that during the search operation the militants hiding in the area opened fire on the forces who immediately returned the fire, triggering off an encounter.

However, news agency GNS while quoting sources said that two soldiers were wounded in the gunfight. It said the duo was shifted to the 92 Base hospital in Srinagar for treatment.