Kashmir, Latest News
GK Web Desk
Srinagar ,
UPDATED: April 9, 2021, 12:04 PM

Shopian encounter: Two more militants killed, toll five

Late last night the police said the militants, believed to be two in number, had taken shelter in a mosque on 8th April in south Kashmir's Shopian. [File: Mubashir Khan/ GK]
Two more militants were shot dead by the security forces in south Kashmir’s Shopian district, taking the number of militants killed in the encounter to five, police said on Friday.

The encounter broke out at Jan mohalla in the main town yesterday after the police, army and the CRPF launched a joint cordon and search operation there.

Three unidentified militants were killed in the gunfight yesterday, said a police spokesman on Twitter.

Late last night the police said the militants, believed to be two in number, had taken shelter in a mosque.

The spokesman said two more militants were killed this morning, taking the number of militants slain the gunfight to five.

