Shopian gunfight over, three militants killed; Internet snapped

The gunfight between the militants and the security forces in Sugoo Hendhama area of south Kashmir’s Shopian district has ended with the killing of all three trapped militants, officials said today.

Inspector General of Police Kashmir Zone Vijay Kumar (IPS) told news agency GNS that three militants were killed in the operation. However, he said, the identity of the slain militants was yet to be ascertained.

Mobile Internet has been suspended in the Shopian district as a precautionary measure, said another official.

The gunfight broke out after a joint team of the police, army and the CRPF launched a cordon-and-search-operation in village early today.

12 militants have been killed in three gunfights in Shopian district since June 7. The slain included two commanders as well.