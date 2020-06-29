Health, Kashmir, Latest News
Shopian resident, 65, dies of COVID-19; J&K toll now 95

“The patient was hypertensive and had breathlessness besides other ailments. He died at 1:30 a.m. today,” he said.
A 65-year-old man from southern Shopian district died at SMHS hospital here, taking the fatality count due to COVID-19 in Jammu and Kashmir to 95.  

A resident of Sugan Shopian, the sexagenarian was admitted to the hospital yesterday (June 28) and “sampled on the same day”, Dr Nazir Choudhary, Medical Superintendent of the hospital, told news agency GNS.

So far, 95 people have succumbed to the virus in J&K—11 from Jammu division and 84 from the Valley.

Srinagar district with 22 deaths has the highest fatalities followed by Baramulla (15), Kulgam (13), Shopian (11), seven each from Jammu and Budgam, Anantnag (6), Kupwara (5), Pulwama (four) while one death each has been reported from Bandipora, Poonch, Doda, Udhampur and Rajouri.

